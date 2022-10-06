Occupiers hit Zaporizhzhia with rockets, fires broke out, residential buildings were destroyed, people were buried under rubble, - RMA

The occupiers once again launched rocket attacks on Zaporizhzhia.

Oleksandr Starukh, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA, reported this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"The occupier attacked the regional center with rockets. The enemy's targets were infrastructure objects. Information about the destruction and victims is being ascertained. Stay in shelters!" he said.

"As a result of enemy attacks, fires broke out in the city. Residential buildings were destroyed. The exact number of victims is not yet known.

Rescuers are already working at the scene," the head of the region added later.

In turn, the secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, Anatolii Kurtev, reported that residential buildings were on fire in the city.

"The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia. Residential buildings are on fire. Relevant services are working on the spot. Information about the victims is being ascertained," he said.

"The enemy fired rockets at residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia. They suffered significant destruction. There are victims. Rescuers are already pulling people out from under the rubble," Starukh just remarked.

