Consequences of attacks on Zaporizhzhia: 7 rockets hit high-rise buildings, entire entrances were destroyed (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

Today, the Rashists fired 7 rockets at ordinary high-rise buildings in Zaporizhzhia, in the apartments in which civilians were sleeping.

Anatolii Kurtev, secretary of the Zaporizhia City Council, reported this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Entire entrances have been destroyed. People are under the rubble. Rescuers are working on the ground. Hospitals and information centers at schools are fully ready to receive people," the message says.

Kurtev also published the first photos from the shelling sites.







"Terror and the killing of civilians in Zaporizhzhia! Racists fired 7 rockets at high-rise buildings. The number of victims is being determined, people are under the rubble. Rescuers are working," the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA, Oleksandr Starukh, said later.





Фото з місця ракетного удару публікують також місцеві телеграм-канали.







