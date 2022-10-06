Enemy attacks in area of 8 settlements were repelled. Rashists mine infrastructure facilities in Enerhodar, - General Staff

The two hundred and twenty-fifth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian large-scale invasion has begun.

As noted, the enemy is trying to hold the temporarily captured territories, focuses its efforts on attempts to disrupt the active actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions, and does not stop attempts to conduct offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiiv directions. The enemy is regrouping units in separate areas.

"The shelling of our positions along the contact line continues, the enemy carries out remote mining of the territory in certain directions and conducts aerial reconnaissance. It strikes civilian infrastructure and the homes of civilians, violating the norms of international humanitarian law, the laws and customs of warfare," the General Staff said.

It is also reported that during the past 24 hours the occupiers have launched 5 rockets and 8 air strikes, and fired more than 65 rounds of anti-aircraft fire. Objects and the civilian population of more than thirty settlements were damaged by enemy strikes. Among them are Bila Tserkva, Kupiansk, Bilohorivka, Siversk, Karlivka, Kryvy Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Huliaipole, Prohres, Nikopol and Myrne.

There remains the threat of air and missile strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly.

The enemy fired in other directions:

in the Siversk direction - in the areas of Rozhkovychi and Fotovizh settlements of the Sumy region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - in the areas of the settlements of Udy, Veterinarne, Strelecha, Krasne, Ohirtseve, Hlyboke, Neskuchne, and Milove;

in the Kramatorsk direction - near Verkhniokamyanske, Ivanivka, Serebrianka and Spirne;

in the Bakhmut direction - in the areas of Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Opytne, Odradivka, Mayorsk, New York, and Yuriivka;

in the Avdiivka direction - in the areas of Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Vodiane, Pisky, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka.

On the Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy inflicted fire on the areas of the settlements of Novopil, Vremivka, Velyka Novosilka, Shakhtarske, Zolota Nyva, Poltavka, Huliaipole, Chervone, Pavlivka, Huliaipilske, Dorozhnianka, and Novoukrainka.

According to the General Staff, the occupiers continue to regroup and withdraw their units in the South Bug direction. More than 30 settlements along the contact line were shelled with tanks, mortars, and barrel and rocket artillery. In particular, Velyke Artakove, Bilohirka, Blahodativka, Andriivka, Pervomaiske, Liubomirivka, Soldatske, Pravdyne, Myrne and Oleksandrivka.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Vyimka, Soledar, Odradivka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Krasnohorivka, Mayorsk and Novomykhailivka.

Information continues to be received about the mining of infrastructure facilities in the city of Enerhodar by the Russian invaders.