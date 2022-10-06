Culmination of offensive of Armed Forces in Luhansk region is still ahead, - ISW

The offensive of the Ukrainian army in the northeast of the country is far from over and may continue with the liberation of territories in the Luhansk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

ISW reminds that after losing most of the occupied territories in the Kharkiv region at the beginning of September, the Russians were unable to gain a foothold on the natural borders, the rivers Oskil and Siversky Donets.

As a result, the Ukrainians cleared the eastern bank of Oskol, forced the Siversky Donets, and took Lyman and the territories around it - and there are no such obstacles in front of them.

"The landscape in the west of Luhansk region is suitable for lightning maneuver tactics, which Ukrainian forces effectively used in the eastern part of Kharkiv region in early September, and it is not clear from open sources that the Russian military has significantly strengthened the west of Luhansk region," ISW analysts write.

In addition, according to their assumption, the fact that the armed forces are simultaneously conducting an offensive in the south forces Russia to choose where to strengthen its defenses more and where less - and as a result, the probability of Ukrainian success both there and there increases.

Watch more: Consequences of attacks on Zaporizhzhia: 7 rockets hit high-rise buildings, entire entrances were destroyed (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS