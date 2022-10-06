Total combat losses of Russia since beginning of war - about 61,330 people, 266 planes, 232 helicopters, 2,449 tanks, 1,424 artillery systems, 5,064 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of October 6, the loss of enemy personnel is approximately 61,330.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 06/10 are approximately:

personnel - about 61,330 (+330) people were liquidated,

tanks - 2449 (+14) units,

armored combat vehicles - 5064 (+26) units,

artillery systems - 1424 (+10) units,

MLRS - 344 (+3) units,

air defense equipment - 177 (+0) units,

aircraft - 266 (+0) units,

helicopters - 232 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 1047 (+15),

cruise missiles - 246 (+0),

ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 3854 (+13) units,

special equipment - 134 (+2).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kramatorsk, Avdiivka and Kryvy Rih directions," the General Staff notes.