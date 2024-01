Explosions are heard in Zaporizhzhia.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

An air alert has been announced in the city and region.

At the same time, the head of RMA, Oleksandr Starukh, said that the occupiers had launched another rocket attack.

See more: Occupiers hit Donetsk region with rockets and artillery, and child was among the wounded. Toretsk was subjected to powerful artillery barrage, - National Police. PHOTOS