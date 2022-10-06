ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
15463 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Sanctions against Russia War
11 678 57
Hungary (227) war (20410) Greece (46) Cyprus (20) sanctions (1649) European Union (2083) Malta (11) Jozwiak (34)

In addition to Hungary, eighth package of sanctions against Russian Federation was blocked by Cyprus, Malta, Belgium and Greece, - journalist Yozvyak

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

санкції

Several European Union countries, except Hungary, blocked the eighth package of sanctions against Russia.

This was announced on Twitter by journalist Rikard Jozvyak, Censor.NET informs.

He noted that Hungary is usually accused of blocking new sanctions against the Russian Federation. However, this time several other countries took her side. According to him, it is about Cyprus, Malta, Belgium, and Greece.

"Budapest is really learning from the best in Brussels," the journalist emphasized.

Read more: European Union approved 8th package of sanctions against Russia

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 