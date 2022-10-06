In month, bodies of 534 civilians were discovered in de-occupied territories of Kharkiv region, 19 of them were children

From September 7 to October 6, the bodies of 534 civilians were found in the territories of the Kharkiv region liberated from the Russian occupation forces. Of them, 226 bodies were women, 19 were children. Also, experts discovered the remains of 29 people, whose gender and approximate age have not been established.

this was reported by the head of the investigative department of the police of the Kharkiv region, Serhiy Bolvinov, during a briefing at the Kharkiv Media Hub.

The police of the Kharkiv Region are establishing the causes of death of 534 civilians whose bodies were found in the de-occupied territories after the start of the counteroffensive of the defense forces on September 7.

"We have already recorded and recovered the corpses of 534 civilians in the de-occupied territories, of which 226 were women, 260 were men, 19 were children, 13 of which the sex was not determined, and the remains of 29 people, which have not been determined yet," Bolvinov said.

According to him, this number includes a mass burial in the city of Izyum, where 447 bodies of civilians and one mass grave of servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were discovered.

The head of the investigation added that the best criminologists and mobile forensic laboratories from all over Ukraine were sent to the Kharkiv region to investigate the death of people.

