Number of citizens who left Russian Federation is twice number of those mobilized, - Danilov

The number of those willing to fight against Ukraine is decreasing in geometric progression.

This was announced by the Secretary of the National Security Council Oleksii Danilov, Censor.NET informs.

"We know for sure the number of citizens of the Russian Federation who are currently called up for total mobilization. We also know that the number of citizens of conscription age who left the Russian Federation is twice the number of those mobilized.

We understand where they are and we understand in what way they want to be formed today. But I want to note that recently, after Putin made such a big mistake, first of all for his political future and for Russia, the number of people willing to fight against our country is decreasing exponentially," he said.

"We have a huge amount of information about the military's refusal to fight and train. ... Local riots are starting," added the NSDC secretary.

