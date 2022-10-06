Russian Federation tried to order 200,000 bulletproof vests and 500,000 sets of winter clothing through third countries, - Reznikov

Russia tried to order 200,000 bulletproof vests and 500,000 sets of winter clothing through third countries, but was refused by Turkey.

This was stated by Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"The facts that I observe are the failure of "mogilization" in Russia, their failure to provide a new contingent... We have accurate information from Turkey from our partners that the Russians tried to order through third countries 200,000 body armor and 500,000 sets of winter clothes. This means that they have a problem with this. Turkish partners, by the way, refused them," said the head of the Ministry of Defense.

Rezinkov believes that the failure of the so-called "special operation" will lead to regime change in Russia.

"My understanding is the failure of the existing Kremlin regime in Russia. Accordingly, they will make some personnel decisions, they will blame someone, most likely the Russian military, for the failure of the "special military operation", they need someone's head.

But the regime will no longer be able to withstand this, there will be a regime change, there will be a "perfect storm" in Russia, and we will at this moment move forward with our counteroffensive operations with the support of our partners and prepare for the fact that a new system will be discussed with the new leadership of Russia with the help of our partners' security guarantees for Ukraine, which will lead to the end of this war and our exit to all borders recognized by the international community in 1991," the minister added.

