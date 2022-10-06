More than 400 sq. km of Kherson region was freed from occupiers. We are advancing further, - OC "South"

To date, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have released more than 400 square meters. km of the territories of the Kherson region and are advancing further.

During the briefing on the topic "Operational situation in the south of Ukraine", the head of the joint coordination press center of the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine, Natalia Humeniuk, informed about this, answering the question whether it is possible to talk about the successes of the Armed Forces in certain directions, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"Yes, our successes are quite convincing. We do not name the directions, but more than 400 square kilometers of the Kherson region have already been liberated from the occupiers. And we are moving forward," Humeniuk said.

