ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
7231 visitors online
News Photo NewsWar in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
6 851 12
war (20454) Zaporizhya Region (325) shoot out (8805) rocket (1133)

In Zaporizhzhia, rescuers continue to dismantle debris. It is known about three dead people. PHOTO

News Censor.NET Photo News War in Ukraine

In Zaporizhzhia, the bodies of two people were found under the rubble of a destroyed building that was hit by a rocket in the morning.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Zaporizhzhia RMA.

"At this time, information has been established regarding 3 dead people. Another 12 citizens have been hospitalized in the city's medical facilities, including one child," the message reads.

In Zaporizhzhia, rescuers continue to dismantle debris. It is known about three dead people 01

Read more: Two women were killed as result of attack on Zaporizhzhia, 3-year-old child was injured. At least 5 people under rubble - RMA

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 