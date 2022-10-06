In Zaporizhzhia, rescuers continue to dismantle debris. It is known about three dead people. PHOTO
In Zaporizhzhia, the bodies of two people were found under the rubble of a destroyed building that was hit by a rocket in the morning.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Zaporizhzhia RMA.
"At this time, information has been established regarding 3 dead people. Another 12 citizens have been hospitalized in the city's medical facilities, including one child," the message reads.
