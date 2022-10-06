ENG
war (20454) release (153) Kherson region (1351) de-occupation (233)

29 settlements in Kherson region were liberated by Armed Forces of Ukraine, - General Staff

Since October 1, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have taken control of 29 settlements in the Kherson direction.

This was reported by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Gromov, Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"In the Kherson direction, the enemy is trying to counterattack at the expense of reserves in order to restrain the advance of our troops and restore the lost position. Since October 1, 29 settlements have been taken under control," he said.

Earlier, the OC "South" reported that more than 400 sq. km of the Kherson region was freed from the occupiers.

Read more: More than 400 sq. km of Kherson region was freed from occupiers. We are advancing further, - OC "South"

