ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
7168 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine
3 162 21
Armed Forces HQ (2592) Russia (9760) Ukraine (5516) drones (1248)

Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 60% of kamikaze drones that Russia used against Ukraine - General Staff

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

дрони

Russia launched 86 kamikaze drones at civilian objects in Ukraine. Most of them were destroyed by the AFU.

This was reported by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksii Hromov, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"This night, the forces and means of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 9 out of 12 kamikaze drones. In total, since the beginning of the enemy's use of unmanned kamikaze aerial vehicles of the "Shahed-136" type, they used 86 units, of which 60% were destroyed," Hromov said.

Read more: Iranian drones will not help you. You have already lost, - Zelensky to Russians

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 