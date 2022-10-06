Ustinova was appointed head of TSC to control use of weapons provided to Ukraine by partners

The Verkhovna Rada appointed Oleksandra Ustinova, head of the "Voice" faction, as the head of the Temporary Special Commission (TSC) of the Verkhovna Rada on issues of monitoring the receipt and use of weapons provided to Ukraine by international partners during martial law.



The adoption of the relevant draft resolution No. 8078 was supported by 282 people's deputies at the plenary session on Thursday, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of the "Voice" faction, reported on Telegram.

According to this document, in addition to the proposal to include Ustinova in the composition of the TSC with the possibility of delegating her to the post of chairman, in connection with the change in the number of commission members to 16, it may also include the head of the parliamentary committee on anti-corruption activities, Anastasia Radina ("Servant of the People ").

As reported, on July 19, the Verkhovna Rada established a temporary special commission (TSC) to monitor the receipt and use of weapons provided to Ukraine by international partners during martial law.

The tasks of the commission include the preparation and submission to the Verkhovna Rada of legislative initiatives for the creation of a model of parliamentary control over the use of international material and technical assistance, in particular, weapons provided by Ukraine's allies to fight against the military aggression of the Russian Federation. The TSC should also collect and analyze information for parliamentary hearings on cases of improper or untargeted transportation, distribution or use of international aid.

At the time of its formation, the TSC included 15 people's deputies from all factions and groups of the parliament. The commission was headed by Rustem Umyerov ("The Voice"). The head of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Oleksandr Zavitnevich ("Servant of the People") was elected as his deputy.

On September 7, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Umerov to the position of head of the State Property Fund.