Russia took up to 30 wagons with ammunition from Belarus to Donetsk and Kherson directions, - General Staff

Russia took up to 30 wagons with ammunition from Belarus to the Donetsk and Kherson directions.

This was stated by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov, Censor.NET informs.

"Since the beginning of October, almost 30 wagons with ammunition for the occupiers have been sent from the Belarusian missile and ammunition storage arsenals to the Donetsk and Kherson directions. In total, since February 24, 26 echelons with ammunition have been sent from the territory of Belarus - almost 250 wagons weighing more than 10,000 tons." - Hromov said.

It is also reported that in Belarusian warehouses, bases and arsenals, a group of Russian officers selects car tires, assemblies, aggregates and other spare parts for the armored vehicles of the Russian army for further shipment to the occupying forces.

