ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
7145 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
16 977 26
war (20454) Zaluzhnyi (290) Mill (73)

Situation is difficult, but fully controlled and developing according to our plan, - Zaluzhny

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

залужний

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valery Zaluzhny, held a telephone conversation with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States, General Mark Milley.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The parties discussed the operational situation, having analyzed the offensive and defensive operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The situation is difficult, but it is fully controlled and is developing according to our plan. We also checked the clocks regarding the state of providing the Ukrainian army with weapons and equipment," Zaluzhny noted.

Watch more: Armed Forces overcome not only enemy but also stereotypes about women in military, - Zaluzhnyi showed a video. VIDEO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 