The meeting was "very constructive and comprehensive" - Zelensky held talks with Grossi

IAEA General Director Rafael Grossi called his conversation with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky "a very constructive and comprehensive discussion" of situation in general and, in particular, regarding Zaporizhzhia NPP.

"We have progress on my proposal to strengthen nuclear security around the plant," Grossi told reporters in Kyiv on Thursday after meeting with Zelensky, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Interfax-Ukraine.

He expressed hope for constructive talks with Russia, where he is going in the near future and where, as he said, the meetings will be held "at a very high level". "I intend to hold positive discussions. I do not consider it impossible," Grossi said.

According to him, the main task of the IAEA is "to prevent nuclear incidents". "Our job is to monitor nuclear safety and well-being of the personnel," he stressed.

Read more: Grossi to visit Kyiv and then Moscow this week for talks on Zaporizhzhya NPP - IAEA

At the same time, the IAEA Director General called nuclear facilities at Zaporizhzhia NPP "Ukrainian" and stressed that "annexation is not approved by international law".

Grossi noted that he intended to visit Kyiv once again in the nearest future. "I have agreed with the President that I will return very soon and we will continue the dialogue," he said.

Grossi did not assess the intentions of the Russian Federation to switch the station to the internal Russian energy system, noting that "this did not happen". "This is not just a switch, this is a big infrastructure work. We will know about it," he said.

He noted that the perimeter of the plant is mined, but there are "no mines at the Zaporizhzhia NPP itself".

Read more: Territory of Zaporizhzhia NPP subjected to new shelling on September 26-27 - IAEA