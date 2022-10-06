ENG
Three Russian kamikaze drones "Shahed-136" destroyed in Odesa region - "South" Air Command

Air defense forces destroyed three Russian kamikaze drones of Iranian production "Shahed-136" in Odesa region.

It was informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to "South" Air Command.

"On October 6, in the period from 18.30 to 20.00, Russian invaders attacked Odesa region with three kamikaze drones "Shahed-136", which were shot down by air defense forces.

Also, at about 15.00 in Mykolayiv region, two occupants' UAVs "Mohajer-6" and "Orlan-10" were eliminated, - it is said in the message.

Read more: Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 60% of kamikaze drones that Russia used against Ukraine - General Staff

