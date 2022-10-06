ENG
War in Ukraine
Rashists shelled Nikopol district of Dnipro region with multiple rocket launchers, scale of destruction is being clarified - OVA

Russian occupants shelled Nikopol district with multiple rocket launchers on Thursday evening.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by Dnipro Regional Military Administration press office.

"Russian occupation troops shelled Nikopol region once again. By the evening, they hit the Chervonohryhorivska hromada three times with MLRS. People are safe," the statement reads.

It is noted that the scale of destruction is being clarified.

