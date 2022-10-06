Two Russians fled by boat from Chukotka to Alaska, hiding from mobilization

Two residents of Chukotka Autonomous District of Russia, who fled from mobilization, sailed to Alaska by boat.

It was informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to Voice of America.

Residents of Gambell town on St. Lawrence Island in Alaska found two men in a small boat near the shore. According to the newcomers, they are Russians and sailed from the village of Egvekinot in the Chukotka Autonomous District, located on the shore of the Bering Sea's Cross Bay. They explained that they were hiding from mobilization

Gambell, with a population of 495, is located on the northwestern cape of the island, about 36 miles (58 km) from the Chukotka Peninsula. The island is closer to Russia than the mainland of Alaska, and its territory is visible from its cape.

It is noted that the Russians covered almost 500 km from the point of departure to the place of arrival. Now the men are in Anchorage, the largest city in Alaska, under the protection of the US Coast Guard.

