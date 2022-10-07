During October 6, racists shelled Sumy region 9 times, more than 150 hits were recorded - OVA

The Head of Sumy Regional Military Administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi stated that during October 6 enemy shelled Sumy region 9 times.

Zhyvytskyi noted: "There were 9 attacks on border settlements during the day. More than 150 hits. All the loud sounds that Sumy residents heard today are the shelling of the region's border.

In particular, at noon, Russians shelled the residential area of the Kyianytsia village with self-propelled artillery systems. 40 hits. The damages and the situation are in the following video. The territories of Yunakivska hromada were also under mortar fire several times during the day.

Seredyno-Budska hromada: - 7 hits from SAU.

Esman hromada: 9 Russian mines. Preliminary - without consequences.

Krasnopil hromada: around 15 hours the territory was covered with fire from "Grad". 40 arrivals. Mortar - 15 arrivals.

In the evening, in another part of the hromada, 5 more arrivals.

Miropil hromada. The enemy opened fire from artillery after 17 pm. In total 19 hits, private houses of civilians were damaged. More details to follow.

Bilopil hromada: 10 mortar attacks. Information about the consequences is being clarified.

Velykopysarivska hromada: there were mortar hits around 20 p.m. After 21 p.m. - 8 missiles from a helicopter."

