Ukrainian defenders repelled attacks of Russian invaders in areas of 9 settlements, - General Staff

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled attacks by Russian invaders in the areas of the settlements of Vyiimka, Krasne, Bakhmut, Mayorsk, Vesele, Pobeda, Nevelske, Kamianka, and Ternovi Pody.

Thus, the two hundred and twenty-sixth day of the Ukrainian nation's heroic resistance to the Russian large-scale invasion began.

The enemy is trying to hold the temporarily captured territories, concentrates efforts on attempts to disrupt the active actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions, does not stop conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions. Performs regrouping of troops in the South Buh direction.

The enemy is shelling the positions of our troops along the contact line, carrying out engineering equipment of defensive positions and lines in separate directions, and conducting aerial reconnaissance. Strikes civilian infrastructure and civilian homes, violating international humanitarian law, laws, and customs of war.

There remains the threat of air and missile strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine. Thus, during the past day, the occupiers launched 8 rockets and 15 air strikes, carried out more than 70 attacks from rocket salvo systems. Three X-22 cruise missiles of the enemy did not reach their targets.

Objects and civilian population of more than 25 settlements were damaged by enemy fire. Among others - Novomykhailivka, Zaliznychne, Spirne, Davydiv Brid, Blahodativka and Myrne. The strikes on Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, and Nikopol were carried out solely to destroy civilian homes and critical infrastructure of the cities.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly.

The enemy fired in other directions:

in the Siversk direction - from barrel artillery, in the areas of Boyaro-Lezhachi, Mezenivka, and Ryzhivka settlements of the Sumy region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - from tanks, mortars, and rocket artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Dvorichne, Zarubivka, Vovchansk, Hayshche;

in the Kramatorsk direction - from the artillery of various types, in the areas of the settlements of Spirne, Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamianske, Serebrianka, and Rozdolivka;

in the Bakhmut direction, the enemy attacked the areas of Soledar, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Kurdiumivka, Opytne, Zaytseve, and New York settlements;

in the Avdiivka direction, Mariinka, Shakhtarske, Vodianye, and Novomykhailivka districts were shelled from tanks, mortars, barrels, and rocket artillery.

On the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, the infrastructure in the areas of Novoukraiinka, Novodanilivka, Chervone, Novosilka, Poltavka, and Mali Shcherbaky was damaged by enemy shelling.

In the South Buh direction, more than twenty-five settlements along the entire contact line were affected by the fire.

According to available information, reinforcements of five hundred demobilized criminals have arrived to reinforce the Russian army fighting in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region. Officers from among former Russian law enforcement officers have been appointed commanders of the newly arrived units. The command of the Russian troops issued an order to confiscate mobile phones from all arriving mobilized personnel.

Aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 23 strikes during the past 24 hours. It has been confirmed that a stronghold, 15 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as 7 anti-aircraft missile systems of the enemy have been hit. In addition, our air defense units shot down more than 20 enemy UAVs in various directions. Among them - 5 "Orlan-10", 15 "Shahed-136", and 1 "Mohajer-6".

Over the past day, missile forces and artillery hit 5 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons, and military equipment, 5 air defense positions, 2 artillery pieces, an ammunition warehouse, and a crossing.