Rescuers continue to dismantle rubble in Zaporizhzhia. Currently, 11 dead are known. PHOTOS

As of the morning of October 7, emergency rescue operations are underway at the site of residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia destroyed as a result of rocket attacks on October 6.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Emergency Service.

At one address, 8 dead people were unblocked from under the rubble of a five-story residential building, 6 people were rescued, 5 of whom were hospitalized.

At another address, from under the rubble of a four-story residential building

three dead people were unblocked, 15 people were rescued, of which 8 were hospitalized.

In total, 21 people were saved, 11 people died.

As of 07:00 a.m., 45 people and 12 units of emergency services, as well as 5 units of equipment, were involved in the work

communal services.

