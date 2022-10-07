Yesterday, Russians killed 2 civilians in Donetsk region, 7 bodies of civilians were found in Sviatohirsk. INFOGRAPHICS

On October 6, the Russians killed 2 civilians in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"On October 6, the Russians killed 2 civilians in the Donetsk region: in Bakhmut and Kurdiumivka.

In addition, 7 more civilians killed by the Russians during the occupation were found in Sviatohirsk.

Another 7 people were injured yesterday," the message reads.

It is noted that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

