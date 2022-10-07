Yesterday, Russians killed 2 civilians in Donetsk region, 7 bodies of civilians were found in Sviatohirsk. INFOGRAPHICS
News Censor.NET War in Ukraine
On October 6, the Russians killed 2 civilians in the Donetsk region.
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
"On October 6, the Russians killed 2 civilians in the Donetsk region: in Bakhmut and Kurdiumivka.
In addition, 7 more civilians killed by the Russians during the occupation were found in Sviatohirsk.
Another 7 people were injured yesterday," the message reads.
It is noted that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...