Strong peace in Europe is possible only with participation of Russia, - Merkel

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel believes that Russia cannot be ignored, and its threats should be considered a bluff.

She said this at a ceremony dedicated to the 77th anniversary of the Süddeutsche Zeitung in Munich, Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda.

Merkel said the attack on Ukraine was a "profound turning point" and that "we are all strongly advised to take words seriously and not to classify them as a bluff from the start."

She emphasized that lasting peace in Europe can be achieved only with the participation of Russia.

"Until we have succeeded in doing this, the Cold War is not really over yet," Merkel was quoted as saying by DPA.

