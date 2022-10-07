More than half of tank fleet of Ukraine consists of trophy equipment, - British intelligence

Russian armed forces abandon heavy armored vehicles during retreat or surrender. More than half of the tank fleet of Ukraine consists of trophy vehicles.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain on Twitter.

As noted in the summary, repurposed trophy Russian equipment currently constitutes a significant part of Ukraine's military equipment. Ukraine is believed to have captured at least 440 Russian main battle tanks and approximately 650 other armored vehicles since the invasion.

According to British intelligence, "more than half of Ukraine's current tank fleet potentially consists of trophy vehicles."

The inability of Russian crews to destroy undamaged equipment before retreating or surrendering shows their poor training and low level of combat discipline. "In the conditions of strong tension of Russian formations in several areas and increasing demoralization of the troops, Russia will most likely continue to lose heavy weapons," the British Ministry of Defense believes.

