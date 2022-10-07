In morning, occupiers fired three times with machine guns and mortars in Sumy region, - Zhyvytsky

In the morning, the occupiers shelled Shalyhino and Velyka Pysarivka districts in the Sumy region.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Dmytro Zhyvytsky, Censor.NET informs.

"The Bilopillia district. Around 10:00 p.m., the Russians shelled the border villages with artillery. 5 flights arrived.

At the same time, there were 4 arrivals on the territory of the Nova Sloboda districts.

As a result of the shelling, the cultural center was damaged: windows and doors were broken; administration premises: broken windows, damaged entrance door; residential building: the windows were broken, the walls of the house were cut, there is no electricity supply in the house.

At almost 6 in the morning, there were 4 machine gun rounds from the Russian side in Shalyhino. And already after 7 in the morning - 2 mortar attacks.

After 09:00 a.m., the enemy opened fire on the territory of the Velika Pysarivka district," the message reads.

It is noted that the details will be notified later.

