In morning, AFU shot down Russian "Alligator" in south, - Air Force Command
In the south, an anti-aircraft missile unit of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian attack helicopter Ka-52 "Alligator" this morning.
This was reported by the command of the Air Force, Censor.NET informs.
"On October 7, around 08:00 a.m., in the south of Ukraine, the anti-aircraft missile unit of the Center air command of the Air Force destroyed the Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopter of the occupiers," the message reads.
