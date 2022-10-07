Total combat losses of Russia since beginning of war - about 61,680 people, 266 planes, 233 helicopters, 2,466 tanks, 1,455 artillery systems, 5,093 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of October 7, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 61,680.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 06.10 are approximately:

personnel - about 61,680 (+350) people were liquidated,

tanks - 2,466 (+17) units,

armored combat vehicles - 5,093 (+29) units,

artillery systems - 1455 (+31) units,

MLRS - 344 (+3) units,

air defense equipment - 177 (+0) units,

aircraft - 266 (+0) units,

helicopters - 233 (+1) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 1067 (+20),

cruise missiles - 246 (+0),

ships/boats -15 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 3,862 (+8) units,

special equipment - 135 (+1).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kramatorsk and Kryvy Rih directions," the General Staff said.

