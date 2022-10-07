Entire Donetsk region is now one big hot spot. Enemy is constantly shelling communities of region, - Kyrylenko

The enemy continues to constantly shell the Donetsk region. At night, the communities of Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts came under Russian shelling.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"There were no casualties in the Donetsk direction, but there is damage in the Mariinka, Avdiivka, and Ocheretyn communities. In the Mariinka community, the Russians shelled Mariinka, Krasnohorivka, Maksimilianivka, Kostiantynivka, and Heorgiivka," Kyrylenko said.

Avdiivka was shelled three times by artillery. And in the morning - with prohibited cluster submunitions.

"In the Ocheretyn community, a house and a school in Novoselivka Persha were damaged. In the Horlivka direction, the Russians opened fire on the outskirts of Soledar, Bakhmut, and Fedorivka in the Soledar district and on the outskirts of Toretsk.

In Zvanivka, 4 houses were damaged in Verkhnyokamianka, without any casualties," said the head of the RMA.

