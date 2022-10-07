ENG
war (20454) Putin (2579) Russia (9760) Turkey (428) Erdogan (153)

Erdogan and Putin discussed war in Ukraine: Turkey is ready to contribute to peaceful solution

ердоган,путін

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a phone conversation with Russian dictator Putin on Friday.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the EP.

Erdogan and Putin discussed issues that will improve Turkish-Russian relations, as well as the latest developments in the Russian-Ukrainian war, the report said.

"During the conversation, President Erdoğan confirmed that he is ready to contribute to the peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian issue for the benefit of all," the office of the Turkish President noted.

