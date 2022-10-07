Ukrainian organization - Nobel Peace Prize laureate - called for reform of UN

The "Center for Civil Liberties" is glad to have received the Nobel Peace Prize together with "friends and partners" from the Russian "Memorial" and the Belarusian "Vyasna". And they call to reform the system of international peace and security in order to create guarantees for all countries.

This was reported by the head of the organization Oleksandra Matviychuk.

"All my 20-year experience of fighting for freedom and human rights convincingly tells me that ordinary people have much more influence than they think. The mass mobilization of ordinary people in different countries of the world and their joint voices can change world history faster than the intervention of the UN. I am glad that the Center for Civil Liberties, headed by me, received the Nobel Prize today together with our friends and partners from "Memorial" and "Vyasna", she said.

She also emphasized that "armies are speaking now because before the voices of human rights defenders were not heard in our region." She is convinced that in order for us to live in a world where the rules are determined not by the one with the greatest military potential, but by the rule of law, this state of affairs must be changed.

Matviychuk also called on the UN and member states to reform international peace and security in order to create security guarantees for the countries of the world.

"For all countries and their citizens, regardless of their participation or non-participation in military blocs or military power. Russia should be expelled from the UN Security Council for systematic violations of the UN charter. The UN and member states should solve the problem of the "responsibility gap" and provide a chance for justice for hundreds of thousands of victims of war crimes," she emphasized.

She is convinced that sustainable peace in the region is impossible without this. "It is necessary to create an international tribunal and bring Putin, Lukashenko and other war criminals to justice," she added.