Shots are heard in occupied Enerhodar: electricity, water and Internet have disappeared, - Mayor Orlov

In Enerhodar, the occupiers intensified provocations. Heavy gunfire caused a sudden power outage.

This was announced by the mayor of Enerhodar Dmytro Orlov, Censor.NET informs.

"Currently, there are reports of heavy shelling, which caused a sudden power outage. Along with the light, the water supply also disappeared. There is no Internet in the city," Orlov wrote.

Information on possible destruction and victims is currently being ascertained. The radiation background at the ZNPP industrial site and in the city itself is normal.

