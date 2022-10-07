The Security Service of Ukraine continues its work on documenting the activities of the organizers of the fake "plebiscite" in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Investigators of the special services gathered evidence on 26 more top organizers of the fake referendum in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine, according to a message on the SSU website, Censor.NET reports.

In particular, three more "high-ranking officials" of the occupation administration in Luhansk region are suspected of collaboration:

Oleksiy Karyakin - "head" of the so-called "public chamber of the LPR";

Denis Miroshnychenko - "head" of the so-called "People's Council of the LPR";

Dmytro Khoroshilov is the "first deputy chairman" of the so-called "People's Council of the People's Republic of China".

Currently, these persons involved have been notified of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 5 of Art. 111-1 (collaborative activity);

Part 2 of Art. 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine).

The specified persons ensured the holding of events that simulated the preparation and holding of the population's "expression of will".

It is documented that the head of the "public chamber of the LPR" sent an appeal to the pseudo-leader of the "LPR" Leonid Pasichnyk with the initiative of holding a "referendum" in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region on joining the Russian Federation with the rights of an administrative-territorial unit.

In turn, the "Chairman of the "People's Council of the People's Republic of Ukraine" Miroshnychenko held a meeting of this illegal body, during which a "law" on a "referendum" and a "resolution" on its appointment were adopted by voting.

"The First Deputy Chairman of the "People's Council of the People's Republic of Ukraine" Khoroshilov, together with other "deputies", took part in the meeting and voted for the holding of the "referendum".

These persons repeatedly publicly called for an anti-Ukrainian "referendum" and declared the need to join part of the territory of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.

Together with other accomplices of the Rashists, they will be responsible for their crimes before the law.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators of the Main Department of the SSU in Donetsk and Luhansk regions under the procedural guidance of the Luhansk and Donetsk regional prosecutor's offices.