At Zaporizhzhia NPP, IAEA mission was rotated and number of representatives increased
The International Atomic Energy Agency conducted a rotation of mission representatives at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Now the IAEA team is represented by four experts instead of two.
As Censor.NET informs about this with a link to Twitter IAEA.
"Director-general Raphael Grossi confirmed that the first rotation of the IAEA support and assistance mission in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, has been completed, and a new reinforced team of IAEA experts on safety, security, and guarantees is now at the plant," the statement said.
