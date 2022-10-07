ENG
At Zaporizhzhia NPP, IAEA mission was rotated and number of representatives increased

The International Atomic Energy Agency conducted a rotation of mission representatives at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Now the IAEA team is represented by four experts instead of two.

As Censor.NET informs

"Director-general Raphael Grossi confirmed that the first rotation of the IAEA support and assistance mission in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, has been completed, and a new reinforced team of IAEA experts on safety, security, and guarantees is now at the plant," the statement said.

Read more: One of six reactors is planned to be launched at Zaporizhzhia NPP - IAEA

