Winter in Ukraine will not be harsh. Probability of long frosts is negligible, - Ukrhydrometeorological center

The next winter in Ukraine will not be severe, and the probability of prolonged frosts is "slight".

Director of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center Mykola Kulbida emphasized this, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers quotes him, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the winter of 2022-2023 in Ukraine will not be severe, and such a probability is "minor".

He noted that all winters in the country are spent with temperatures above normal.

"Frost periods are not excluded, maybe even severe. But they will be short and will not affect the general period of winter," said the forecaster.

