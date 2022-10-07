Kamikaze drones were delivered to Belarus, presumably for attacking West of Ukraine - Territorial Defence Forces "West" Command. MAP

Iranian kamikaze drones are likely to be delivered to Belarus for attacks on western regions of Ukraine.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by the Regional Directorate of the Territorial Defense Forces "West" .

According to Belarusian sources, Iranian drones have reportedly been delivered to the Luninets airfield. We are talking about at least 20 kamikaze drones "Shahid-136" and their control points.

It should be noted that there are only 55 kilometers from Luninets to the border with Rivne region. It is possible that in the near future Iranian drones will attack the western or central regions of Ukraine.

The military urged residents not to ignore air raid warnings under any circumstances.

Read more: Russia took up to 30 wagons with ammunition from Belarus to Donetsk and Kherson directions, - General Staff