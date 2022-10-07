Two children killed by Russian mine explosion in temporarily occupied village in Zaporizhzhia region

On October 6, two children exploded on a mine in temporarily occupied Pidhirne village, Vasylivka district, Zaporizhzhia region.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this information was confirmed to Suspilne by the press service of the National Police in Zaporizhzhia region on October 7.

Together with a relative, a boy of 10 years old and a girl of 5 years old went to look for mobile communication on the mountain near the village cemetery. The boy stepped on a Russian mine and died on the spot. The girl died from her injuries in hospital.

According to the spokeswoman of the regional National Police Anna Tkachenko, the incident was registered in the URPI under Part 2 of Art. 438 (Violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code, pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Read more: 789 children were injured in Ukraine due to aggression of Russian Federation, - Prosecutor General’s Office

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, as of the morning of October 7, more than 1207 children suffered in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. Of these, 418 were killed and over 789 were wounded.