Indonesia is preparing to host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin in Bali, where the G20 summit will be held in November. This is reported by The Nation referring to the statement of Indonesian Ambassador to the UAE Husin Bagis, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to UNIAN.

According to him, preparations are underway to host two presidents.

"We are deciding in which hotels to accommodate them: one for Putin, the other for Zelensky," he said, citing the need to avoid tensions by placing them too close to each other.

Neither the Ukrainian nor Russian Foreign Ministries responded to requests from The National to confirm plans for the leaders to attend the Bali meeting on November 15 and 16.