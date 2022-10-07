8 099 29
54 UN member states support resolution condemning pseudo-referendums in Ukraine - Kyslytsia. LIST
News Censor.NET War in Ukraine
Permanent Representative of Ukraine to UN Serhiy Kyslytsia informed that 55 UN member states (including Ukraine) are ready to support a resolution condemning pseudo-referendums in Ukraine during a vote in UN General Assembly.
He stated it on Twitter, informs Censor.NЕТ.
"The draft resolution "Territorial integrity of Ukraine: Defending the principles of the UN Charter" has been submitted, and UN Member States are joining to reject this blatant attempt to destroy the Charter," he said.
Kyslytsia published a list of 55 countries (including Ukraine) that are ready to support the resolution.
"This is already an impressive figure, and it continues to grow," he concluded.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...