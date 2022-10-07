ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
4884 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
8 099 29
war (19689) UN (610) Kyslytsia (27) pseudo-referendum (63)

54 UN member states support resolution condemning pseudo-referendums in Ukraine - Kyslytsia. LIST

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

кислиця

Permanent Representative of Ukraine to UN Serhiy Kyslytsia informed that 55 UN member states (including Ukraine) are ready to support a resolution condemning pseudo-referendums in Ukraine during a vote in UN General Assembly.

He stated it on Twitter, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"The draft resolution "Territorial integrity of Ukraine: Defending the principles of the UN Charter" has been submitted, and UN Member States are joining to reject this blatant attempt to destroy the Charter," he said.

See more: Relatives of defenders of "Azovstal" took part in meeting of UN Human Rights Council. PHOTOS

Kyslytsia published a list of 55 countries (including Ukraine) that are ready to support the resolution.

"This is already an impressive figure, and it continues to grow," he concluded.

54 UN member states support resolution condemning pseudo-referendums in Ukraine - Kyslytsia 01

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 