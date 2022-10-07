Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated 29 settlements in East over a week, including six in Luhansk region - Zelensky

This week AFU liberated 776 square kilometers of territory and 29 settlements in East of Ukraine, including six ones in Luhansk region.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky in his video address on 7th of October, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Only within this week our warriors liberated 776 square kilometers of territory in the East of our country and 29 settlements, including six ones in Luhansk region, from the Russian pseudo-referendum. In total, since the beginning of this offensive operation, 2434 square kilometers of our land and 96 settlements have been liberated.

And today I would like to commend the soldiers of the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade, the 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade and the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade for their heroic efforts to liberate the Ukrainian land.

There are also good results in the South of Ukraine this week - every day we are liberating our land and our people from the pseudo-referendum there.

We will definitely reach the lands that were occupied by Russia earlier.

I am grateful to all our defenders - our strong women and men - to all of you who ensure this!" - the President said.