Air Defense Forces shot down three Russian kamikaze drones "Shahed-136" - AC "South"

Air Defense forces shot down three Russian kamikaze drones of Iranian production "Shahed-136" in South of Ukraine.

It was informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to Air Command "South" press office.

"On October 7, from 20.00 to 21.30, the Russian occupation forces attacked with three kamikaze drones "Shahed-136" Odesa and Mykolaiv regions. All three winged suicides were shot down by Air Defense forces and means," the statement reads.

See more: Kamikaze drones were delivered to Belarus, presumably for attacking West of Ukraine - Territorial Defence Forces "West" Command. MAP

