Night shelling of Kharkiv was carried out by S-300 missiles from territory of Belgorod, sports complex, non-residential premises were damaged, there is casualty, - Synehubov

After midnight, the occupiers fired 4 rockets at the Saltivsky District of Kharkiv and 1 rocket strike at the Osnovyansky district.

Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"After midnight, the occupiers fired 4 rockets at the Saltivsky district of Kharkiv. 1 rocket was fired at the Osnovyansky district.

The S-300 missiles were launched from Belgorod, Russia.

The sports complex, non-residential premises were damaged, and open areas were hit. Previously, a man was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.

Law enforcement agencies and all specialized services are working on the ground," the message reads.

