Russians shelled three communities in Nikopol district from "Hrad", firing almost 80 shells, - Reznychenko. PHOTOS

The occupiers shelled the Chervonohrihorivka, Marhanets, and Myrove direction in the Nikopol district from the "Hrad".

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Valentyn Reznychenko.

"The night was loud again in Nikopol region...

The Russians shelled three directions - Chervonohrihorivka, Marhanets, and Myrove from "Hrad". They directed almost 80 of their shells there.

Previously, people were not injured.

A fire broke out in Marhanets. Firefighters have already subdued it. Private houses, farm buildings, and power lines were damaged by shelling. The Russians killed more than 30 domestic animals in the yards of local residents.

Private homes, farm buildings, a bus stop, a gas pipeline, and electricity grids were damaged in Myrove.

Almost 500 families were left without electricity in Chervonohrihorivka. Emergency crews have already started work," the message reads.

It is noted that in other districts the night passed without emergency situations and for the moment it is calm.

