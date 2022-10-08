During day, ruscists killed 6 and wounded 17 civilians in Donetsk region. INFOGRAPHICS
On October 7, the Russians killed 6 civilians in the Donetsk region.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.
"On October 7, the Russians killed 6 civilians in the Donetsk region: 2 in Zarichne, 2 in Ocheretyn, 1 in Bakhmut, and 1 in Pavlivka. In addition, 9 more civilians killed by the Russians during the occupation were found in the liberated communities: 6 in Lyman, 2 in Sviatohirsk, and 1 in Yarova," the message says.
It is noted that 17 people were injured yesterday.
Currently, it is impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.
