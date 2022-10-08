Total combat losses of Russia since beginning of war - about 62,060 people, 266 planes, 234 helicopters, 2,472 tanks, 1,459 artillery systems, 5,111 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of October 8, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 62,060.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 08/10 are approximately:

personnel - about 62,060 (+380) people were eliminated,

tanks - 2472 (+6) units,

armored combat vehicles - 5111 (+18) units,

artillery systems - 1459 (+4) units,

MLRS - 345 (+1) units,

air defense equipment - 180 (+3) units,

aircraft - 266 (+0) units,

helicopters - 234 (+1) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 1079 (+12),

cruise missiles - 246 (+0),

ships/boats -15 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 3875 (+13) units,

special equipment - 136 (+1).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk, Bakhmut, and Kramatorsk directions," the General Staff said.

