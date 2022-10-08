Eighth package of EU sanctions does not prevent Russia from making money from export of metal products, - Mass media

As part of the fourth package of sanctions, the European Union has banned the import of steel products from Russia - rolled products and pipes - from April 1, 2022. The eighth package of sanctions allegedly expands previously introduced restrictions. However, after the analysis, it becomes clear that the introduced sanctions will have no effect on the export of Russian metal products to the EU.

This is reported by HMC Center, Censor.NET informs.

"Taking into account the eighth package of sanctions and previously introduced restrictions, ferrous metals and products made from them have been banned, while the restrictions do not apply to cast iron and ferroalloys. In addition, new restrictions on the import of steel come into force on September 30, 2023, and on certain steel semi-finished products - on April 1, and even on October 1, 2024," the publication writes.

The MMC Center explains: there are rolling mills in the EU (especially of Russian companies) that work on imported semi-finished products. That's why the European rolling mills spoke first of all against the ban on the import of slabs from Russia - and, judging by everything, they were heard.

"Although the sanctions directly prohibit the import of steel products produced in third countries from Russian steel, the control mechanism is unclear and its potential effectiveness is questionable. In addition, Russia will be able to increase the export of pig iron, which is not subject to sanctions. That is, Russian cast iron will be able to be exported both to EU countries and to Turkey, China, and other countries that will be able to supply products made from Russian cast iron to the EU. Moreover, the growth of exports of Russian iron is possible under any scenario," the publication summarizes.

As you know, the European Commission initiated the expansion of sanctions against the import of Russian metallurgy. However, a group of European rolling mills, which called itself the EU Reroller Forum, disagreed with the decision.

As it turned out later, the EU Reroller Forum includes enterprises that are directly or indirectly related to Russia - for example, the Marcegaglia company has a metallurgical plant in the city of Vladimir, and NBH is generally a joint venture of the Russian NLMK and the Agency for Financial Management investments of the Belgian region of Wallonia.

