SSU reacted to explosion on the Crimean bridge: "It’s dawn, bridge is burning beautifully; nightingale meets SSU in Crimea"

The Security Service of Ukraine responded to the explosion on the Crimean bridge today, October 8.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to the Facebook page of the SSU. They published a photo of the destroyed bridge and the message:

"It's dawning

The bridge burns beautifully;

Nightingale in the Crimea

meets the SSU.

Today is a great reason to paraphrase our Kobzar's words a little."

Watch more: Moment of explosion on Crimean bridge. VIDEO

At the same time, the SSU has not yet officially commented on its participation in these events.

Also remind, that on the morning of October 8, a fire broke out on the Crimean bridge as a result of an explosion. According to the Russians, the detonation of the truck led to the ignition of 7 fuel tanks and the partial collapse of two spans of the bridge.