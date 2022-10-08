SSU reacted to explosion on the Crimean bridge: "It’s dawn, bridge is burning beautifully; nightingale meets SSU in Crimea"
The Security Service of Ukraine responded to the explosion on the Crimean bridge today, October 8.
As Censor.NET informs with reference to the Facebook page of the SSU. They published a photo of the destroyed bridge and the message:
"It's dawning
The bridge burns beautifully;
Nightingale in the Crimea
meets the SSU.
Today is a great reason to paraphrase our Kobzar's words a little."
At the same time, the SSU has not yet officially commented on its participation in these events.
Also remind, that on the morning of October 8, a fire broke out on the Crimean bridge as a result of an explosion. According to the Russians, the detonation of the truck led to the ignition of 7 fuel tanks and the partial collapse of two spans of the bridge.
