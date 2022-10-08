ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
11235 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
10 959 36
explosion (1127) war (19689) Security Service of Ukraine (2431) Kerch Strait bridge (96)

We will comment on role of SSU in "bavovna" after our final victory - spokesman of SSU, Dekhtiarenko

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

кримський,міст

The official spokesman of the SSU stated that the role of the Security Service of Ukraine in the explosion on the Kerch Bridge will be commented upon after the final victory of Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

"We do not comment on this. We will comment on the role of the SSU or any state body of Ukraine in cotton after our final victory," said spokesman of the SSU, Artem Dekhtyarenko

Read more: SSU reacted to explosion on the Crimean bridge: "It’s dawn, bridge is burning beautifully; nightingale meets SSU in Crimea"

Also remind, that on the morning of October 8, a fire broke out on the Crimean bridge as a result of an explosion. According to the Russians, the detonation of the truck led to the ignition of 7 fuel tanks and the partial collapse of two spans of the bridge.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 